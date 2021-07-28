Lost hogs! PACC officials looking to reunite 5 stray pigs with owners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center officials encountered a few lost pigs near Los Reales Rd. and Wilmer Rd Wednesday.

According to a tweet from PACC, the owners have yet to be located.

"Officer Girvin and Officer Schrope found 5 stray pigs that ran into someone’s yard near East Los Reales Road and South Wilmer Road," said PACC in a tweet.

If you have any information that isn't hogwash regarding these pigs, give PACC a call (520) 724-5900.