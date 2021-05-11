'Loop Local' event to support small businesses in downtown Tucson

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — An event taking place this week will support small businesses in downtown Tucson.

The Pima County Health Department and Downtown Tucson Partnership have kicked off the 'Loop Local' event, in which all community members are invited to walk, run or bike The Loop, all while encouraging community members to support businesses in the downtown-area.

During the event, there will be a contest, where participates will be entered to win a $25, $50, or $100 downtown Tucson gift card, the gift card can be used at more than 50 businesses downtown. There are other prizes up for grabs as well.

Below are two steps to be entered to win:



Take a picture or selfie anywhere along The Loop

Post it to social media using the hashtag #LoopLocal or you can submit your picture to ReachTheLoop@pima.gov

The event goes from Monday, May 10 through Sunday, May 16, and the winners of the gift cards and prizes will be announced Monday, May 17.

For more information about the event, click here.