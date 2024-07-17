Looking for work? Pima County and UofA hosts job fairs throughout July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County and the University of Arizona are hosting multiple job fairs and recruitment events this month.

The county is hosting the events as part of the Pima County One-Stop program. The One-Stop works with local businesses to identify job opportunities you might not find elsewhere.

For more info on job fairs this month click here.

Pima County Job Fairs

The Pima County Job Fair will take place on July 18 at the Kino Event Center. The fair will feature jobs in education and the public sector. The fair begins at 9 a.m. and will continue until 2 p.m.

The Construction Industry Job Fair is being held on July 31 at the Kino Event Center. The event is hosted in collaboration with Arizona@Work.

The event will be hiring for all positions in the construction industry, including CDL Drivers, Engineers, Equipment Operators, and Project Managers

University of Arizona Job Fairs

On July 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the University of Arizona is hosting its University Facility Services Job Fair and the Student Unions Job Fair. The university is looking for numerous positions to help in facility services and the student union.

Some positions at the University Facility Services Job Fair include: Carpenters, Recycling Coordinators, Groundskeepers, and Chemical Applicators.

Careers at the Student Unions Job Fair include: Server, Cook, Dining Services Supervisor, and others

The events will be hosted at Bear Down Gym. Visit talent.arizona.edu for more info.