TUCSON, Ariz. - Job seekers, National Career Fairs is coming to Tucson in May.

They'll host a job fair at the Hilton at 7600 E. Broadway on May 8th.

Organizers said retail, restaurant, and banking opportunities are usually part of their job fairs, but it depends on what local employers sign up to take part.

The event last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to organizers, there will be multiple opportunities to apply, interview, and get hired at the fair.