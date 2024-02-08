Looking for a job? Check out this job fair in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is hosting a job fair Thursday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. That's at the Kino Event Center.
There's over 150 open positions for those looking to work in the public sector. The county will have computers available for job-seekers to apply on-site.
The following county departments will be at the fair:
- Human Resources
- Information Technology
- Pima County Transportation
- Sheriff’s Department
- Regional Wastewater Reclamation
- Courts
- Community & Workforce Development
- Facilities Management
- Health Department
Other departments may be there as well. There will also be recruiters for non-county jobs, including careers in education:
- Sun Tran
- Sunnyside Unified School District
- Sahuarita Unified School District
- Pima Community College
- Pima JTED
- Town of Sahuarita
- Tucson Police Department