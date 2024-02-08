Looking for a job? Check out this job fair in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is hosting a job fair Thursday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. That's at the Kino Event Center.

There's over 150 open positions for those looking to work in the public sector. The county will have computers available for job-seekers to apply on-site.

The following county departments will be at the fair:



Human Resources

Information Technology

Pima County Transportation

Sheriff’s Department

Regional Wastewater Reclamation

Courts

Community & Workforce Development

Facilities Management

Health Department

Other departments may be there as well. There will also be recruiters for non-county jobs, including careers in education: