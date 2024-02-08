Watch Now
Looking for a job? Check out this job fair in Pima County

Posted at 5:55 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 19:55:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is hosting a job fair Thursday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. That's at the Kino Event Center.

There's over 150 open positions for those looking to work in the public sector. The county will have computers available for job-seekers to apply on-site.

The following county departments will be at the fair:

  • Human Resources
  • Information Technology
  • Pima County Transportation
  • Sheriff’s Department
  • Regional Wastewater Reclamation
  • Courts
  • Community & Workforce Development
  • Facilities Management
  • Health Department

Other departments may be there as well. There will also be recruiters for non-county jobs, including careers in education:

  • Sun Tran
  • Sunnyside Unified School District
  • Sahuarita Unified School District
  • Pima Community College
  • Pima JTED
  • Town of Sahuarita
  • Tucson Police Department

