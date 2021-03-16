Looking for a great place to hike? You're in the right city!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’re looking for a good place to hike, look no further than our own backyard!

Lawnstarter ranked Tucson as the number 9th best city to hike.

The blog compared 150 cities across the U.S. using 11 key indicators of hiker-friendliness, like trail access, safety and climate. It also looked into recreational areas like the number of camping sites and stores.

Tucson also ranked second for the most hiking routes, Phoenix came in first.

Overall, San Francisco took the top spot as the best city for the outdoor activity.

