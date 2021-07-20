'Loft Kids Fest' returns virtually July 22-25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Loft Cinema's kid-friendly film festival is back this week.

The Loft Kids Fest at Home 2021 features four films for all ages, daily raffles, trivia, and prizes courtesy of Bookman's Entertainment Exchange.

"There will be hot fun in the summertime with a curated weekend of great family-friendly movies that can be streamed for free at home, along with original crafting videos, free daily prize raffles and a few excellent surprises!" said the theatre about the event.

The event is free to participate in virtually. Films and activities can be accessed on loftcinema.org each day at 10 a.m.

Film Lineup:

