Locals celebrate Ash Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lent begins Feb. 22 in 2023 and locals are taking the time to celebrate as Easter is on its way.

Ash Wednesday is the beginning of Lent, marking 46 days before Easter Sunday.

KGUN 9 reached out St. Augustine Cathedral and its bishop who says Ash Wednesday is for everybody.

"Ash Wednesday is deeply embedded in the minds of Catholic people. It's a celebration they come to generously and in very large numbers every year. I think everyone knows at heart, every human being knows if they consider it we are not fully what we should be and so from time to time we need to get a fresh start and that is what lent is all about," said Bishop Weisenburger.

St. Augustine Cathedral was founded in 1776 and pre-dates Arizona's statehood.

Ash Wednesday is a time for religious locals and others to repent, fast, reflect and celebrate.