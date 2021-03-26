Local veteran beats COVID, celebrates 98th birthday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veteran celebrated his 98th birthday today at the 390th Memorial Museum in Tucson, a place where he volunteers weekly.

Colonel Richard Bushong was 20-years-old when he first piloted a B-17 Flying Fortress. During his service, he did 28 successful bombing missions over Nazi Germany. After the war, he flew warplanes in Korea and Vietnam before retiring and settling in Tucson.

In 2020, Col. Bushong contracted COVID-19 and beat it.

Along with volunteering at the 390th Memorial Museum, he also wrote a book about his times in the war. You can buy his book at the museum, located in the Pima Air and Space Museum, 6000 East Valencia Road.