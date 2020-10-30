Local veteran and his family surprised with mortgage-free home

TUCSON, Ariz.- An army veteran and his wife were surprised Wednesday at the groundbreaking for their new, mortgage-free home.

Sean and Bree Shields thought they were just starting the interview process for a new home .

Instead, the couple found out they would soon be homeowners.

Miramonte Homes teamed up with the non-profit group, Operation Finally Home, to make it happen.

"I have not experienced something like this before where everybody comes out and they are here for me," said former U.S. Army specialist Sean Shields. "So it's very overwhelming but I couldn't be happier."

Sean Shields served in Afghanistan before his health forced him to retire from active duty.

'We couldn't see tomorrow, we weren't sure what was going to come," said Sean's wife Bree Shields. "We felt like, where is the road going to take us because it's just so hard and painful. So this is 100 percent confirmation of the future."

The Shields' new home is the first of many to be built in Tucson for veterans and their families, according to Miramonte Homes.

