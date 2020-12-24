Local venues could receive help from latest COVID-19 relief bill

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN9). - Local independent venues could be receiving help from the latest COVID-19 relief bill.

Officials at Tucson favorites like The Fox Theatre and Rialto Theatre say they're optimistic about the help provided by the 'Save Our Stages Act' which is included in the latest COVID relief bill.

“This gives us a chance to not only survive the pandemic but to reopen when it safe to do so and put on high level productions and attract people downtown," said Kip Volpe, the President of the Rialto Theatre Foundation.

Since closing in mid-March, Volpe told KGUN9 the Rialto Theatre was forced to furlough all of its employees. Now he hopes the 'Save Our Stages Act' will allow for their rehiring and for the opportunity to begin to strategize reopening.

Bonnie Schock, the executive director of The Fox Theatre, told KGUN9 that just like the Rialto they closed in March. The Fox was also forced to let go most of its employees, according to Schock.

She says her hope is to begin the process of figuring out how to reopen in the future, and bring back employees.

“My hopes are that it gives us the ability to confidently begin a process of restaffing and building our operations back up from this dormant state that we’ve been in," she said.