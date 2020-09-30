Local teacher delivers over 500 toys to patients at Diamond Children's Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local teacher delivered more than 500 toys to cancer patients at Diamond Children's Medical Center for the fifth year.

The idea came to teacher, Kori Ward after losing multiple members of her own family to the disease.

Ward said "It's kind of like a way to for me to like replace any feelings of loss or anything like that and make it like a positive experience and think of like -- okay -- well -- yeah like that happened, but you can't go back and change the past but you can like help someone with their future."

The toys are donated and it took about month to collect this batch.

She says she drops the toys off every year on her birthday.