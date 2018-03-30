Local students qualify for state math competition

Brooke Long
6:29 PM, Mar 29, 2018

Local students are putting their computing power to the test, and several of them have now qualified for state-level competitions.

Thursday, math whizzes from schools in Tucson gathered at University High School for a competition.

Seven students qualified to move on to higher level competition; six sixth-graders and one eighth-grader.

Aiden Goldberg from the Hebrew Academy placed third overall.

Goldberg and five others will compete in the MATHLEAGUE competition. 

Eight grader, Ben, will show his stuff in the MATHCOUNTS competiton. 

 

 

