Local students qualify for state math competition

TUCSON, Ariz. - Local students are putting their computing power to the test, and several of them have now qualified for state-level competitions.
Thursday, math whizzes from schools in Tucson gathered at University High School for a competition.
Seven students qualified to move on to higher level competition; six sixth-graders and one eighth-grader.
Aiden Goldberg from the Hebrew Academy placed third overall.
Goldberg and five others will compete in the MATHLEAGUE competition.
Eight grader, Ben, will show his stuff in the MATHCOUNTS competiton.