Local students planning next steps after March For Our Lives

TUCSON, Ariz. - Last Saturday thousands of people of all ages marched in Tucson to the University of Arizona mall as part of the national March For Our Lives and local students say they are planning the next steps.

"I had never been around something so powerful, I feel like this is changed this is the start of change," said Colter Thomas, a senior at Tucson High School who attended the march in Washington D.C.

"It was eye-opening to me to see there are so many people out there who share the same opinion as you," said Cole Lanning, another Tucson High School senior that attended the Washington D.C. march as well.

To keep the momentum going, these members of the group Tucson Stands Up are continuing efforts to bring change to gun violence.

"It has been a long time and nothing is changed," said Lanning. "Teens are told we don't wait, we just want when we want it and I think that is a good thing for politics because we are going after what we want."

Lanning and Thomas are planning events to educate and get more students signed up to vote before the November primaries.

Two students at Cholla High School say they have already had voter registration sign ups at their school and wrote letters to state representatives demanding action.

"Youth specifically they have a voice and even the older generations they do too and it's just very like very motivating just to see that we have all come together and united to support this issue and stop this issue from happening," said David Calzadillas, a junior at Cholla High School.

"Knowing that there are several people that possess guns and are armed with guns it is very scary knowing that like I can walk into campus and say bye to my mom and that can probably be the last time," said Adriana Noriega, another junior at Cholla High School.

There hasn't been a significant increase of registered voters in the past two months in Pima County, but over the weekend there was more than double the typical number of people registering, according the Pima County Recorder's Office.

"This is our chance to change but if we want to do something at all we have to do it together," said Lanning.

Students are planning for the next national school walkout to be held on April 20th, the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.