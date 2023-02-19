Local students celebrate Black History Month with science event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two organizations co-hosted an event for students to celebrate Black History Month with how American contributed to STEAM careers.

Jack and Jill of America, partnered with the Boys and Girls Club, held a science expo and a living wax museum.

Students dressed as several historic figures that contributed to African American history in science and arts.

"We are dedicated to building the future African American leaders of the country," said Jack and Jill of America Inc. Tucson Chapter President Regina Hart. "It's a wonderful experience to see the children and their excitement around the science fair learning about the African American history. It's a really rewarding event."

The Science Kit is another Tucson organization that helped kids make small experiments.