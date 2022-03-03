Local stores ban Russian alcohol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plaza Liquors and Fine Wines in Tucson is one of many locations across the city and beyond that have pulled Russian alcohol from shelves.

"The invasion and the conflict didn't really sit well with us," Emilie Thomson, the owner of the store said. "So, we are just a little store in Tucson, but we wanted to show that we support Ukraine."

The store made the decision to pull the products on Monday.

"Pretty much it's only vodka and there's only a couple of them that are made in Russia," Thomson said. "We thought we should do our part and show solidarity with Ukraine."

The customers didn't seem to mind the change according to Thomson.

"Why would we give money to someone that's trying to hurt people," Jamie Dexter, a customer in the store, said. "Like that's not right."

"I 100% support it. I think it's a great idea. I think it's necessary," Jenny Dow, another customer, said. "Anything we can do to make Putin and the oligarchs hurt is a good thing."

One store we spoke with said they are keeping product on their shelf, because they do not want to get involved.

Dow added that she would like to see them pull their product.

"You know it's their decision, but I would support that they do that," Dow said. "There are so many great vodkas that are made in this country and maybe that would give people an opportunity to try something that they haven't had before. I think the more we can put our money where our mouth is, the better."

As for US made vodka, there are several local brands. Titos and SKYY are both made in the United States as well.