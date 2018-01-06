Local restaurants to donate proceeds to Jan. 8 memorial

Jennifer Martinez
4:26 PM, Jan 5, 2018
Monday marks seven years since a deadly shooting at a Congress on your corner event that killed 6 people and left Congresswoman Gabby Giffords fighting for her life.

Next week -- local restaurants are coming together to remember the victims who made it and those who did not.

Amed Mamood is among the many Tucson restaurants opening their hearts and wallets and donating 10% of everything they make on Monday to the January 8th Memorial

Despite Sunrise Café being closed on the anniversary of the shooting they will chose another day to participate. 

"I decided to do it on Tuesday and anyone coming here to eat 10% will be donated to the cause," says Mamood. 

January 8th survivor, Pamela Simon says, the community of Tucson has always stepped up to make this memorial a place of healing, reflecting and gathering to remember the 6 victims and 19 survivors. 

Simon says, "It's going to be a gift to our community to have this beautiful garden space right in the center of Downtown." 

List of participating restaurants: 

  • Brother John's 
  • DOWNTOWN Ktichen + Cocktails
  • Eclectic Cafe
  • Hilton El Conquistador Resort 
  • Frost Gelato 
  • Kingfisher Var & Grill 
  • Mama's Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue
  • Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink 
  • Senai Thai Bistro 
  • The Shanty 
  • Sunrise Cafe (Tuesday)
  • Zinburger 

To donate to the foundation, click here.

