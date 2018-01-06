Local restaurants to donate proceeds to Jan. 8 memorial

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Monday marks seven years since a deadly shooting at a Congress on your corner event that killed 6 people and left Congresswoman Gabby Giffords fighting for her life.



Next week -- local restaurants are coming together to remember the victims who made it and those who did not.

Amed Mamood is among the many Tucson restaurants opening their hearts and wallets and donating 10% of everything they make on Monday to the January 8th Memorial.

Despite Sunrise Café being closed on the anniversary of the shooting they will chose another day to participate.

"I decided to do it on Tuesday and anyone coming here to eat 10% will be donated to the cause," says Mamood.

January 8th survivor, Pamela Simon says, the community of Tucson has always stepped up to make this memorial a place of healing, reflecting and gathering to remember the 6 victims and 19 survivors.

Simon says, "It's going to be a gift to our community to have this beautiful garden space right in the center of Downtown."

List of participating restaurants:

Brother John's

DOWNTOWN Ktichen + Cocktails

Eclectic Cafe

Hilton El Conquistador Resort

Frost Gelato

Kingfisher Var & Grill

Mama's Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue

Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink

Senai Thai Bistro

The Shanty

Sunrise Cafe (Tuesday)

Zinburger

