Local restaurants partnering to donate, deliver meals to essential service providers

TUCSON, Ariz. — Three Tucson restaurants are partnering to donate and deliver meals to essential service providers as a way give back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eegee’s, Prep & Pastry and Commoner & Co. will be delivering donated breakfast, lunch and dinner to front line workers at grocery stores, medical office staff, as well as first responders.

“These individuals are taking a risk for all of us; they’re potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19 so that the rest of us can have access to critical grocery services, and we thought it was important to show our appreciation,” Eegee's CEO Ron Petty said.

Delivery teams will visit locations throughout Tucson to drop off meals Tuesday.

Since the health emergency issued by Gov. Ducey earlier this month many restaurants have closed their doors, but these restaurants are dedicated to showing appreciation to the community.

“Times are tough, but they’re tough for all of us. We’re in this together,” Owner of Ares Collective Restaurant Group Nathan Ares said.

Schedule of meal deliveries:

Albertson’s - Campbell Plaza Shopping Center, 10 a.m.

Safeway (Grant & Silverbell) - 2140 W. Grant, 11 a.m.

Food City (6th Ave) - 2950 S 6th Ave, 12 p.m.

FRY’s (Grant & Swan) - 2480 N Swan Rd, 1:30 p.m.

Rincon Market (6th street) - 2513 E 6th St, 2:30 p.m.

Walmart (Broadway El Con mall) - 3435 E Broadway Blvd., 3:30 p.m.