Local restaurants offer a place for Tucsonans to catch for Sweet 16 appearance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the University of Arizona's women's basketball team making their appearance in the NCAA tournament, restaurants were giving Tucsonans opportunities to support from Arizona.

“Go! Keep going! The longer they go the better it is for business. We love it," said Jonathan Graham.

Frog N Firkin on University Boulevard was one business that welcomed fans.

“It gives people something to do. It might keep people in their seats longer. Not as much as we’re seeing in years past to go out and be a part of the party. Part of it is just ya know the uncertainty and coming out of the covid-19 sleep or whatever you want to call it,” he said.

Graham explained as rules change he and his staff are trying to keep everyone safe.

Meanwhile downtown, at Ten55 Brewing Company Managing Partner Chris Squire was also showing the big game.

“We're all big fans of wildcat basketball here and so we've been running drink specials, all weekend,” he explained.

Squire said business has been hit or miss downtown but says right now with more and more people getting vaccinated they are seeing pent-up demand.

“For the first time in a long time feeling safe about coming out again, and I can confidently say that there is no safer time to come out to a bar or a restaurant that we're still operating,” he said.

He explained that doesn’t mean the restaurant isn’t taking customer safety seriously.

“We’re still sanitizing heavily and washing protocols are still in place,” said Squire.“Indoors is our only mask requirement right now when you're not, of course at your seat if, maybe going to the restroom or something of that nature and we'll be holding on to that requirement until our staff is almost is fully vaccinated.”