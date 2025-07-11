Local photographer’s photos featured in new Superman movie

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson-based photographer Sean Parker announced a cool achievement; his photos appear in the blockbuster film Superman.

Parker shared the exciting news on social media, revealing that his images can be spotted on the bookshelf in Lex Luthor’s office in the movie.

My photos are in Superman: Legacy!! 😱📸 You can see them on the bookshelf in Lex Luthor’s office! Such a wild and surreal moment! Can’t thank @JamesGunn enough for the opportunity. Go see it in theaters now!! 🎬🔥#SupermanLegacy #LexLuthor @NicholasHoult pic.twitter.com/cRkv0VmiMj — Sean Parker (@seanparkerphoto) July 11, 2025

Superman stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Fans can keep an eye out for Parker’s work during the film, adding a local touch to the superhero story.

For more photos from Sean, visit sean-parker.com.