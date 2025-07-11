Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Local photographer’s photos featured in new Superman movie

Tucson-based photographer Sean Parker announced a cool achievement; his photos appear in the blockbuster film Superman.
Local photographer’s photos featured in new Superman movie
SUPERMAN PHOTO1.jpg
SUPERMAN PHOTO2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson-based photographer Sean Parker announced a cool achievement; his photos appear in the blockbuster film Superman.

Parker shared the exciting news on social media, revealing that his images can be spotted on the bookshelf in Lex Luthor’s office in the movie.

Superman stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Fans can keep an eye out for Parker’s work during the film, adding a local touch to the superhero story.

For more photos from Sean, visit sean-parker.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SHF Texas Flooding Relief FS.png

National News

Donate to help those impacted by the devastating Texas flooding

Scripps News Group

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood