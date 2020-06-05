Local pastor talks racial issues in Tucson for African-Americans

TUCSON, Ariz. — On Thursdays at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church they give out meals and clothes to those who need it.

"As a leader in the community of Tucson, what ever I can do to show support, I'm available."

The African-American Baptist Church is the oldest in Arizona, it's current pastor, Dr. Marvin L. Hugley said.

It was first established in the year 1900.

"This is not just the Floyd's family story or this is just not some other black person's story but this also my story."

Events around the country have impacted this congregation like anywhere else: grief, anger and pain.

Other images, especially like ones seen at the UArizona, Hugely said, have been just as impactful.

"The image of just seeing everybody and not just African-Americans out protesting, but everybody coming together I think that's a powerful image."

Hugley said it doesn't take much for you to start helping.

"I believe that one of the major ways that you can support is by be willing to listen. Be willing to listen and to hear our story."

He said the African-American community in Tucson is small which itself presents challenges as well as opportunities.

"Trying to come together as a group of African-Americans thus far in the time that I've been here, I've seen that has been sort of a challenge," Hugley said.

"We do have the opportunity to demonstrate to others that we can make a difference."

That difference, he said, is to show that this is a place to live and to be happy, regardless of your color.

"To show that Tucson is a place where you can come, raise a family. It's a place where you can live peacefully and it's a place where we all get along."