Local organizations band together to help firefighters screen for cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firefighters face numerous dangers. Whether they're navigating busy streets while rushing to a scene, dousing flames, or carrying injured people out of a burning building. But one of the biggest dangers they face is cancer.

On March 27th, 28th, and 29th, firefighters 50 years and older were able to get blood drawn to screen for cancer, with the goal of catching it early if it exists. That's something important to Laura Baker, Tucson Fire Department's former assistant chief.

Baker said her spouse was a captain at TFD. "She was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer. Which is an occupational cancer, for the type that she had. And it was too late. We were hopeful, we were aggressive with our treatments. We had a lot of support, and did everything within our means to beat her cancer but it was just caught too late."

It's sponsored by the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation — a former "Giving project" non-profit.

The campaign was held at Rescue Me Wellness at 2502 N Dodge, Tucson 85716.

