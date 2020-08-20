Local nonprofits host free diversity workshops

TUCSON, Ariz. — Local nonprofit are teaming up to help start conversations of diversity.

Raise The Bar Consulting has organized a series of workshops to start the conversation of diversity in local nonprofits.

The group has a free series called "Courageous Conversations" to encourage dialogue about racial inclusions and diversity.

Local leader said they want this to be a safe space to build knowledge and trust, and they feel like starting with nonprofits is the first step to making a difference.

"Sustainable change to really happen has to move beyond tolerance and acceptance it has to have really action," Co-Founder, Immerse Alliance, LLC and Founder & Executive Director of RAA PRODUCTIONS Kairand Bellinger said. "The nonprofit community is key to that because there the ones who provide the fuel for this sustainable change."

The presenters created a survey to capture responses that can help formulate the topics in discussion.

The different sessions:



THURSDAY, AUGUST 20, 2020 | 2:00 PM

Real Life Ways Nonprofits can up their I.D.E.A. Game

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25, 2020 | 2:00 PM

Creating systemic change at the Board level

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27, 2020 | 2:00 PM

Understanding the historical role of race and class in the formation of the United States nonprofit sector

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 | 2:00 PM

Creating a diverse leadership team reflective of the community served

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 | 2:00 PM

How to involve your front line in creative conversations and cultural leadership

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 | 2:00 PM

Managing A Diverse Workforce

Registration is free and open to anyone involved with a nonprofit.