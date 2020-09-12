Menu

Local nonprofit to hand out free backpacks to homeless community in Tucson

A local nonprofit is handing out free backpacks to the homeless community in Tucson this Sunday.
Posted at 7:15 PM, Sep 11, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A local nonprofit is handing out free backpacks to the homeless community in Tucson this Sunday.

Tucson Homeless Connect will handout backpacks filled with essentials, including hygiene products, masks, water and gift cards for food. The backpacks will also include a resource packet that includes a list of resources available right now. They are still looking for donations of $10 fast food gift cards from the community.

The nonprofit brings together other organizations in throughout the community to give people without a home -- a one stop shop for resources.

For more information about Tucson Homeless Connect, click here.

