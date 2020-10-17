Local nonprofit collects food for families in need with 'Bag-A-Thon' during holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local nonprofit is asking the community for help in filling holiday food bags for more than 3,000 local families facing food hardship this Thanksgiving and Holiday Season.

Interfaith Community Services is holding its 16th annual community-wide “Bag-A-Thon” food drive with a goal to collect 50,000 pounds of food or dollars for the food banks.

Non-perishable and canned food items may be dropped off at the Northwest ICS Food Bank located at 2820 West Ina Road from Monday - Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. now through October 30.

Food items can also be brought to community food collection day from 9:30 a.m. - noon, Saturday, October 31 located at Canyon Del Oro Baptist Church, 9200 North Oracle Road where community members can drive up, stay in their cars and drop off their items.

“The number of families we see coming to the ICS Food Bank during the pandemic, especially first time visitors, continues to increase daily,” says Tim Kromer, ICS Director of Outreach and Partnerships. “The ICS Food Banks is the second largest food pantry in southern Arizona. It takes a community working together to help solve the issue of hunger, now more than ever, and we are so grateful for the community’s support. The Bag-A-Thon is essential to helping us fill our shelves and provide the resources to assist the families who turn to us in their time of need.”

ICS is also giving the community the option to raise funds online rather than drop off physical food donations this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Over 30,000 pounds of food was collected during last year's drive.