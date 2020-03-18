Local nonprofits in urgent need of essential items amid coronavirus concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. - Over the past week grocery store shelves and cleaning item aisles were wiped clean amid coronavirus concerns, and while this left the common person going from store to store, it also left local non-profits scrambling.

The Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse took to Facebook this week asking their followers to consider donating some essential needs.

Other non-profits in Tucson, like Our Family Services, sent out releases explaining they were in urgent need of an array of items they needed to maintain their shelters clean and coronavirus free.

Our Family Services said it needed everyday cleaning items as well as items to help keep teens in their Reunion House busy and entertained.

Below are the items the non-profit said it is most in need of.

- Hand Sanitizer

- Hand Soap

- Sanitizing Wipes

- DVD Movies

- Popcorn

Staff from Our Family Services said any donations can be dropped off at their main building, which is located at 2590 N. Alvernon Way.