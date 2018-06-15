Local Museum honored with a rare acknowledgement of excellence

TUCSON, Ariz. - The 390th Memorial Museum, which is on the grounds of the Pima Air and Space Museum, has been given a rare acknowledgement of excellence.

So far, it's the only museum in Arizona to receive the Core Documents Verification.

This is a huge achievement.

To put it into perspective, 75 out of the nation's nearly 33,000 museums have earned this verification, which is only 3%.

The 390th Memorial Museum earned the verification for its educational mission, ethics, planning, emergency, and collections.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Admission is free with admittance to the Pima Air & Space Museum.

For more information, visit 390th.org.