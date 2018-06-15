Local Museum honored with a rare acknowledgement of excellence

Matt Sterner
7:41 AM, Jun 15, 2018
8:01 AM, Jun 15, 2018

Local Museum is honored with a rare acknowledgement of excellence

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - The 390th Memorial Museum, which is on the grounds of the Pima Air and Space Museum, has been given a rare acknowledgement of excellence.

So far, it's the only museum in Arizona to receive the Core Documents Verification.

This is a huge achievement.

To put it into perspective, 75 out of the nation's nearly 33,000 museums  have earned this verification, which is only 3%.  

The 390th Memorial Museum earned the verification for its educational mission, ethics, planning, emergency, and collections.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Admission is free with admittance to the Pima Air & Space Museum.

For more information, visit 390th.org.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top