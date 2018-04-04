Local military family gets free groceries for a year

TUCSON, Ariz. - A local military family will be eating for free for the next year.

The family was surprised with a year's worth of free groceries by Eckrich and Safeway on Wednesday.

Eckrich, a meat brand, collaborated with Safeway at their brand new store in Vail. The total value of the gift of groceries was valued at more than $13,000.

This is part of an ongoing campaign by Eckrich to honor military families through its partnership with Operation Homefront.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization that works to provide strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive in life. It was founded in 2002.