Local migrant shelter reaching max capacity as it receives hundreds per day

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local migrant shelter may soon have to turn away migrants as they near capacity.

The influx shelters have been seeing is putting a strain on their resources and shelter workers describe the increased numbers as hectic and are hoping for relief.

"Unfortunately, the reality is that that's increased our numbers past the point that Alitas is able to welcome all of these folks and it could result in in straight releases here in Tucson," said Executive Director of Casa Alitas Teresa Cavendish.

Bus after bus were seen dropping off an upwards of 50 people a the Tucson shelter.

At Casa Alitas, they are given COVID tests along with food, water and travel arrangements but with the influx of guests, workers say they just can't keep up.

"We're tapped out on how many we can receive safely, where it is safe for both our guests, for our volunteers and for our staff. And so anything in excess of our maximum numbers are what they call community releases," explained Cavendish.

For the past three weeks, she says they have been receiving about 400 to 450 migrants a day.

From men and women to infants, some may start to be turned away. Despite the challenges, volunteers here just do what they can for the people they can help.

"All of us somewhere in our background. Most likely grandparents more than anything are coming from Europe after World War II or God only knows where," said Laurence Olivier, a volunteer at Casa Alitas.

Casa Alitas is in need of volunteers, as well as supplies such as clothing and toiletries. For more information on donating, check out the Casa Alitas website.