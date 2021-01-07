Local members of Congress react to events at U.S. Capitol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "There are very big divisions happening."

Bonnie Heidler, the Chair of Pima County's Democratic Party said political divisions exist here in our community.

"There are people who are trying to recall our mayor."

She said she was saddened by the events in Washington, Wednesday, and hopes the divides in politics can be settled.

KGUN9 reached out the local GOP chair who did not provide comment.

"People have lost their jobs, people are dying, people don't have money for food. These are very, very important issues that seem to not be at the top of the other party at this point," Heidler said.

She added both sides can mend the political gulfs nationwide and even locally.

"I think what we have to do is get to what we value together," she said.

"Let's look at some of the things that affect both of us. Yes, we may differ on how we get to the end result but let's start talking about what that end result would look like."

Local members of congress reacted to Wednesday's events on Twitter:

Today will go down as a dark day in American history. What should have been a peaceful, honored, and routine process — the congressional certification of electoral votes — was shattered by senseless violence incited by the lame duck president. (1/4) — Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (@RepKirkpatrick) January 7, 2021

My staff and I are safe. This is a dark day in American history. — Rep. Tom O'Halleran (@RepOHalleran) January 6, 2021

I am safe and was evacuated to a secure location almost immediately after defending the integrity of Arizona’s elections on the House Floor.



Thank you for your concerns. — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 6, 2021