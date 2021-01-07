Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Local members of Congress react to events at U.S. Capitol

items.[0].videoTitle
Local Democrats discuss how they believe they can narrow political divide
Posted at 2:33 AM, Jan 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-07 04:33:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "There are very big divisions happening."

Bonnie Heidler, the Chair of Pima County's Democratic Party said political divisions exist here in our community.

"There are people who are trying to recall our mayor."

She said she was saddened by the events in Washington, Wednesday, and hopes the divides in politics can be settled.

KGUN9 reached out the local GOP chair who did not provide comment.

"People have lost their jobs, people are dying, people don't have money for food. These are very, very important issues that seem to not be at the top of the other party at this point," Heidler said.

She added both sides can mend the political gulfs nationwide and even locally.

"I think what we have to do is get to what we value together," she said.

"Let's look at some of the things that affect both of us. Yes, we may differ on how we get to the end result but let's start talking about what that end result would look like."

Local members of congress reacted to Wednesday's events on Twitter:

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.