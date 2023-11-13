Local man gets five years for organizing sale of cocaine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Elias Sambrano, of Tucson, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash to 60 months in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of District of Arizona.

Sambrano pleaded guilty on April 26 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Sambrano, 33, organized and attempted to organize sales of cocaine and methamphetamine. Sambrano confirmed with interested parties that he had high-quality cocaine for sale, discussed pricing and purity levels of drugs with others, and knowingly and intentionally coordinated the sale of approximately 1 kilogram of cocaine for $32,500 to an out-of-state purchaser on Nov. 2, 2020.