Local library chosen for grant that will bring experienced authors to work with aspiring writiers

TUCSON, Ariz. - Five libraries in Arizona were chosen to receive a mini-grant. The Pima County Public Library in Tucson is one of the libraries that have been selected.

The $5,000 in grant money will be used to host a program called "Writers in Residence." It promotes writing and connects local professional authors to serve in libraries.

Arizona Secretary of State Michelle Reagan said in a media release:

“Grants like these make it possible for aspiring writers to learn from experienced authors,” said Secretary Reagan. “Plus, it’s just another example of libraries providing great educational opportunities. If you haven’t visited your local library in a while, you may not realize that libraries are so much more than just a place to get a book. They are community centers and a place where people can connect with their community.”

The other libraries selected are:

Glendale Public Library

Maricopa County Library District North Valley Regional Library

Mesa Public Library

Tempe Public Library

Each library chosen will host one author between May and July.