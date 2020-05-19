Local libraries reopen with some new safety measures

TUCSON, Ariz. — Local libraries are back open, but with some new safety measures.

The Director of the Pima County Public Library says staff will check visitors temperatures before they walk in, and visitors are only allowed to spend half an hour in the library.

Director of Pima County Public Libraries Amber Mathewson said "So we have really minimize the number of people that were allowing in the building so it doesn't go on the square footage of our entire building it's only on the square footage of the spaces that were letting people into so it's very limited so people have to maybe wait in line."

The director says the children section is closed, but the books can still be checked out.