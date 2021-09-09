Local lawmaker continues to fight for Afghan family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — State Representative Alma Hernandez said she is still in communication with a family in Afghanistan that she has been trying to help escape the country.

"After everything we've gone through within the past three weeks, you would think they would lose hope at this point and just say we're done here; but they haven't," Hernandez said.

She said she is working with Senator Mark Kelly's office and the U.S. State Department to figure out what is next.

"We are all kind of limbo right now," Hernandez said. "So I know they are frustrated and still anxious waiting."

Despite this, she adds that the family she is working with is still grateful for the help the U.S. has given to those who were able to get out. Hernandez said she will continue to try to help those trapped in the country.

----

