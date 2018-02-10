Local Kurdish community holds rally to give Senator John McCain letter asking for help

TUCSON, Ariz. - Turkey has resumed air attacks in the northern Syrian city of Afrin. Since last month thousands have been killed in the bombings.

Turkey's military says it is linked to terrorism, but Kurdish victims say otherwise.

In Tucson, the Kurdish community is calling it a genocide and taking action to send help to their families.

"In the last three weeks the government in Turkey is bombing the civilians in the city of Afrin in Syria and we would like to get the attention of the American people," said Amed Mamood, the rally organizer.

The group marched downtown with an American and Kurdish flag in hand to Senator John McCain's office to deliver a letter with an important request.

"We are asking for his help to talk to the other colleague and Senate and the White House to do something to stop the genocide," he said.

Rally members say images on their posters are what is happening right now in Afrin and that they have family members who are currently hiding underground trying to stay alive.

"My dad is in Turkey and my family in Turkey and too much scary for my family and Afrins people because too much people dies and nobody is terrorists," said Naile Jomah, a rally participant.

"My sister and my cousin, all of them in Syria and the Turkey just they shoot at the Kurdish place," said Abdo Jado, another rally participant.

"It doesn't matter where the Kurds are, it can be Iran, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Armenia, if they need help we are all together," said Mamood.