Local kids go bald to conquer cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. - Local kids are giving up their hair to help give to kids battling cancer.

March 9th was the St. Baldrick's "Rock the Bald" event at Mountain View High school.

The event encourages kids to raise money for kids cancer research by putting a price on their own hair.

After a period of fundraising, the kids got buzz cuts.

Event organizers said it helps the kids learn about cancer and what their peers go through in treatment.

They said it also gives the kids a platform to talk to their friends about how important cancer research is.

Tucson mayor Jonathon Rothschild was there for about an hour during the event.

"Rock the Bald" also invited "Be the Match" to test willing participants for bone marrow matches.

St. Baldrick's Northwest Tucson also organized raffles, massage chairs, Eegees, and food trucks.

The organization accepts donations all year round.