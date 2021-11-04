Local job fair hosts 30 area businesses looking to hire on the spot

TUCSON, Ariz. — 30 area businesses took part in Thursday’s Jobertising job fair in downtown Tucson.

“There are people out there who need jobs. There are jobs out there who need people,” said Samantha Salvino, a recruiter at The Temp Connection.

With charter school, Southgate Academy, high school principal Frank Carney says they’re looking to fill about seven positions.

“Ranging from teaching staff to support staff. In a teaching candidate, looking for someone who’s going to make a difference in the lives of our students,” said Carney.

The Temp Connection is looking for 30 positions to hire across several sectors.

“Right now we have some legal positions, we have receptionist positions, we have front-office positions and accounting positions. It changes because we get more positions all the time,” said Salvino.

For many of the businesses that attended, hiring has been tough.

“It has, and I think that just attributed to a lot of the challenges with the pandemic,” said Carney.

“It’s been interesting. It’s up and down all the time, so we’ve been picking up recently we’re trying to do the best that we can,” said Salvino.

School districts, local casinos, credit unions, health networks, and more were set up to hire on the spot.

“Job fairs are important just because it gives you a chance to see what’s always changing in the job market and bring on diverse groups of people,” said Carney.

