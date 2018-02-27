Local immigration lawyer responds to DACA bid rejected by SCOTUS

TUCSON, Ariz. - The United States Supreme Court decided they would not rule on DACA Monday morning.

Which means the March 5th deadline for DACA recipients created by President Donald Trump last year will no longer happen.

"So people who want to renew their DACA can go ahead and continue to file for extensions and renew them while the case is on going," said Maurice Goldman.

While the decision gives more than 700,000 people nationwide more time - Maurice Goldman, Immigration lawyer with Goldman and Goldman immigration Law says it leave many families in limbo.

Now, a decision by a lower court that says the government must continue to take DACA renewals.

Another resolution can take up to a year - Goldman says, he's hoping congress will come up with a permanent fix.

"Without a path of direction going forward with the exception of being able to get band aids from either the courts or administrative or executive actions," said Goldman.

KGUN 9 reached out out to Southern Arizona congressional leaders on their stance on what's nect for DACA.

Democratic Congressman Raul Grijalva says,

"Congress must not use this as an excuse to impede the momentum of the fight for Dreamer protections. Trump endangered the livelihoods of DACA recipients when he cruelly ended the program in September, and his complicit Republican enablers in Congress compounded this though their repeated obstruction efforts. In light of this recent decision, we must keep up the pressure and take swift action to pass a permanent legislative solution that protects Dreamers."

Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally says,

"This week I will continue to build support for my common sense legislation to secure our borders, fix our broken immigration system, and solve DACA. Solutions to these pressing matters is not optional. My bill to address all of these priorities has close to 100 cosponsors, including leadership - and is the only bill that the President and the Department of Homeland Security supports. I'll keep working to bring it to a vote in the House."

Goldman says, "we need to try to look forward to the future and continue to advocate for some sort of reform - we need a permanent fix to this problem which would be a Dreamer act."

