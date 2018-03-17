Local Girl Scouts learn about STEM careers from female leaders

TUCSON, Ariz. - Local Girl Scouts had the opportunity to learn about STEM-related careers during a session held by a former Girl Scout leader and 30-year Raytheon employee Saturday.

The goal of programs like this one is to prepare girls in grades 6-12 to pursue computer science careers in fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The Girl Scout Research Institute's generation stem report found:

"74 percent of teen girls are interested in STEM fields and subjects but their interests fade as they move through middle and high school. A large part of the decreased interest is because girls aren't exposed to STEM in ways that speak to them and inspire their career ambition."

This program is a way to provide girls with engaging STEM programming during a critical time in their development.

Another program will be offered for Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona on March 30.