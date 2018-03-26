Local fire captain named 2018 Rural Metro Fire Officer of the Year

TUCSON, Ariz. - Congratulations to Captain Richard Duarte! Capt. Duarte was named Rural Metro Fire Department's 2018 Fire Officer of the year.

He was chosen from a range of officer nominees from Rural Metro Fire operations across the nation, including nominees from Arizona, Oregon, Tenessee, Louisiana, and Missouri.

"Many times Captain Duarte has sacrificed his own personal comfort and convenience, and even his own safety to ensure his own crew and customers would stay safe," said Battalion Chief John Walka in a media release. "Rural Metro Pima County is very fortunate to have Captain Duarte serving our great community."

Duarte was chosen for his "exemplary leadership skills and abilities both in the field, training and administratively."