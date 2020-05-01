Local business reaction to UArizona re-opening this fall

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the University of Arizona announcing it’ll open again for in-person classes this fall, area-businesses are ready to plan their comebacks.

"Its good as long as the safety is still there. The students coming back also brings their parents back. It also brings in a lot of other people who work with the university. So if the students are coming back, obviously that's good for business,” said Neil Sing, co-owner of Fox in a Box Tucson.

With Fox in a Box shut down since mid-March, owners Neil and Caitlin Sing have been thinking of some creative ways to bring the escape room to your homes.

"We're making 60 adult boxes for adults to play an escape game. Like, we ship it to their door. And then 60 for children. And we're going to try to launch that in a couple weeks here. We want to try an innovate some new ideas to make some income, because it’s zero right now,” said Caitlin Sing.

Fox in a Box, along with its Main Gate Square neighbors said, they're all looking forward to having students back. However, everything is still so unpredictable.

When it is time to re-open, the Sings said as an escape room they can do so gradually.

"People think that you're stuck in a room with strangers and that you're locked in. We've never operated like that, so we always have private groups. So the nice thing is that we have a lot of control who comes in and out of our business,” said Neil Sing.

This makes it easier to follow CDC guidelines and maintain the level of cleanliness needed.

Along with local work to keep small businesses afloat and the federal help available with small business loans, the Sings said they and their neighbors are grateful for the support they've received.

“We're hanging in there, we're trying as best as we can, and it's positive news that i think is good to know,” said Caitlin Sing.

UArizona in-person classes are set to resume August 24. The university provided a more detailed info-graphic that details its "Test, Trace, Treat" plan of action.