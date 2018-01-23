Local business takes action to stop spread of flu virus

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Since October the Arizona Department of Health Services reports more than 14,000 confirmed flu cases in the state and more than 1,700 of those cases are from Pima County.

My Gym Children's Fitness Center in Tucson is making sure those germs stay out so no one gets sick.

Director Gabby Sievers says the entire gym is deep cleaned every Monday and about an hour alone is spent disinfecting each plastic ball in their ball pit. Sievers says every morning and night a crew wipes down toys, mats... literally everything that is touched.

"That is when we make sure everything is clean to the full potential because the flu season is so big this year, we are making sure everything is hand sanitizer, all the kids are washing their hands if they touch their nose or cough," she said.

Heather Dix says her two and four-year-old have never gotten the flu. Dix says they got the flu shot this season and she always carries disinfectant wipes whenever they go.

"Especially a place like this where a lot of kids here are putting things in their mouths and touching everything I would definitely say have wipes," she said.

The biggest piece of advice to stop the virus from spreading is if your children are sick, keep them home.