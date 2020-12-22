Local artist explains mural honoring nurses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson artist explained her mural that honors nurses.

The mural along Broadway and Columbus depicts a nurse and patients, as well as a mother holding a child.

KGUN9 spoke with the painter about what her art mean in the midst of this pandemic.

Muralist Pen Macias said "The part that represents motherhood is a mother, holding a child with the world on her back, and then it fades into a nurse giving like giving a piece of herself to each of her patients."

She also runs an Etsy to sell her art, and has a t0shirt design available at Pop Cycle on Fourth Avenue.