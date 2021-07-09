Local animal shelters teaming up for countywide adoption event July 10-11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson-area animal shelters are teaming up to host a county-wide adoption event this weekend.

According to a Facebook event page, Pima Animal Care Center, Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, HOPE Animal Shelter, the Animal League of Green Valley, and Cherished Tails are among the groups participating.

“We are so excited to be a part of this event,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services at Pima Animal Care Center. “All of our organizations are dealing with extremely high intake right now, so we all decided that an adoption event like this could help all of us get some pets out in order to make room for those incoming cases.”

Thousands of pets will be up for adoption. The shelters hope to find homes for 400 animals.

Full Schedule:

The Animal League of Green Valley

July 10 and July 11

1600 West Duval Mine Rd., Green Valley

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cherished Tails

July 10 at Petsmart, located at 4740 E. Grant Rd., 10 am to 2 p.m.

July 11 at Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 North Silverbell Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary

July 10 and July 11

5278 E. 21st St.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Appointments are required)

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

July 10

635 W. Roger Road

noon to 7pm

HOPE Animal Shelter

July 10

PetSmart at 4740 E. Grant Rd.

10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue

July 10

PETCO Oro Valley Marketplace

11985 N. Oracle Rd, Oro Valley

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southern Arizona Cat Rescue

PetSmart at 4374 N. Oracle Rd.

11 a.m. to 2 pm.

Pima Animal Care Center

July 10 and July 11

4000 North Silverbell Road

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.