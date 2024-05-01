Loaded handgun found, recovered on Tucson High campus Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A student was in possession of a loaded handgun on campus at Tucson High Magnet School (THMS) Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., according to Tucson Unified School District and Tucson Police Department.

District spokespeople tell KGUN 9 the gun was found in the student's possession after authorities were notified. The gun was recovered safely, TUSD says.

According to TPD, the 17-year-old who had the weapon was charged with Carrying a Weapon on School Grounds and Minor in Possession of a Weapon. The student was taken to the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

TUSD says its THMS security team, Administration, School Safety, district leadership, and TPD responded quickly to the information in order to secure the weapon quickly.

All safety measures were taken in the process of recovering the gun, TUSD says.