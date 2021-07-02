LIVE UPDATES: Thunderstorm rolls into Tucson, flash flood warning in effect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A thunderstorm warning was issued in Tucson Friday afternoon.

According to National Weather Service Tucson, the Old Pueblo is seeing rain roll in from the Catalina Mountains.

3:56 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m.

"Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Catalina Foothills and Ryan AirField," the National Weather Service said in an alert.

3:53 p.m.

Here's KGUN9 Meteorologist Brian Brennan with an update:

3:35 p.m.

"Main threats are strong gusty winds up to 60mph, small hail, heavy rain, and lightning," said NWS Tucson in a tweet.

