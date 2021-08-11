LIVE UPDATES: Outages, road closures as thunderstorms roll through southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are live updates of road closures, power outages and weather alerts in effect as thunderstorms roll through southern Arizona.

12:55 a.m.

A Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Pinal County has been issued by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued a Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Pinal County in Southeastern Arizona. https://t.co/nGnebLa9ht #azwx pic.twitter.com/uk0Tgl9rrn — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 11, 2021

12:44 a.m.

Tucson Electric Power is reporting about 3,000 power outages across the metro area. To check on outages and an estimated time of restoration, click here.

12:38 a.m.

The Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility has said Harrison Rd. is closed at Pantano Wash because of storm runoff.

Just now - Harrison Rd is closed at the Pantano Wash due to storm water runoff. Be Safe Tucson! Turn Around, Don’t Drown! pic.twitter.com/ES2stCK9Fa — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) August 11, 2021

12:27 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning in effect for much of Northeast Pima County until 4:15 a.m.