LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain hits Tucson metro area

TUCSON, Ariz. — Heavy rain is falling in the Tucson metro area tonight.

7:50 p.m.

Being treated to a lightning show in #Tucson this evening! We'd love to see your photos/videos as well! #azwx pic.twitter.com/k86IqzAHD8 — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 21, 2020

7:47 p.m.

According to KGUN9's Cuyler Diggs, thunderstorms are moving southwest at a speed of five to ten miles per hour.

Heavy rain is falling throughout the Tucson metro area. Thunderstorms are moving SW @ 5 to 10 mph. Some localized street flooding is possible. Remember... Turn Around, Don't Drown! pic.twitter.com/OUF51O0Bcl — Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) August 21, 2020

Some localized street flooding is possible.

