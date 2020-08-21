Menu

LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain hits Tucson metro area

Posted at 7:47 PM, Aug 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-20 22:53:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Heavy rain is falling in the Tucson metro area tonight.

According to KGUN9's Cuyler Diggs, thunderstorms are moving southwest at a speed of five to ten miles per hour.

Some localized street flooding is possible.

