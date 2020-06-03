Live blog: March For Justice Tucson Rally Against Police Brutality

TUCSON, Ariz. — Students with the University of Arizona are holding a peaceful march Wednesday evening to honor George Floyd and speak out against police brutality in America.

The March For Justice Tucson rally begins on the UA mall at 4:00 p.m. and will commence around 6:00 p.m.

"We believe projecting our voices and discussing our experiences with being black in America will be most beneficial. Leading a rally can help us young Black students take extra safety precautions for the people attending and listening," organizers said about the event.

4:42 p.m.

4:12 p.m.

This demonstration grew in the last few minutes #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/cU7YCyWzxf — Rogelio Mares (@RogelioKGUN9) June 3, 2020

4:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

March Route:

Safety Reminders: