Live blog: March For Justice Tucson Rally Against Police Brutality

March For Justice (1)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jun 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-03 20:19:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Students with the University of Arizona are holding a peaceful march Wednesday evening to honor George Floyd and speak out against police brutality in America.

The March For Justice Tucson rally begins on the UA mall at 4:00 p.m. and will commence around 6:00 p.m.

"We believe projecting our voices and discussing our experiences with being black in America will be most beneficial. Leading a rally can help us young Black students take extra safety precautions for the people attending and listening," organizers said about the event.

KGUN9 will have live coverage on our Facebook page and our website KGUN9.com.

4:42 p.m.

4:12 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

March Route:

Safety Reminders:

