Little Bull prescribed fire in the Galiuro Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. - Starting today, if you see smoke coming from the Galiuro Mountains in southeastern Arizona, do not panic.

The Safford Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest is conducting a prescribed fire.

The Little Bull Prescribed Fire project covers 9,000 acres, and burning may continue for several days, or intermittently through March.

The fire is designed to reduce the accumulation of hazardous fuels, improve range and watershed conditions, improve wildlife habitat, return the ecosystem to a more fire-resilient state, and reduce the likelihood of future high-intensity wildfires within the project area.

This project will also reduce threats to firefighter and public safety, and hopefully bring down fire damage costs.